Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,115,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $292,648,000. Vistra comprises about 3.9% of Appaloosa LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.62% of Vistra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company's stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 108,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 52,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $212.00 to $198.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $201.00 to $181.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $226.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $200.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Hudson sold 22,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $3,558,631.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 308,915 shares in the company, valued at $49,469,648.10. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 4,465 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.25 per share, for a total transaction of $603,891.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,146,352 shares in the company, valued at $155,044,108. This represents a 0.39% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $122.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.60. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 113.41%. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 8.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2310 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 12.43%.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 6th that permits the company to buy back $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Irving, Texas. It generates electricity and sells power and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across U.S. markets. Its retail brands include TXU Energy, Dynegy and Ambit Energy. The company operates a diverse generation portfolio that includes natural gas, nuclear, coal and solar facilities, as well as battery energy storage. Vistra was formed in 2016 following the restructuring of Energy Future Holdings, the parent company of TXU Energy and Luminant.

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