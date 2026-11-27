Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,118,346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.45% of AvePoint worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AvePoint by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,776,579 shares of the company's stock worth $31,125,000 after buying an additional 1,433,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,264,082 shares of the company's stock worth $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 666,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 16.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,580,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 815,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 29.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 177,202 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvePoint from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvePoint from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Phillip Securities upgraded AvePoint to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised AvePoint from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVPT

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.13. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $17.52. The company's fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $587,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 189,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,451.16. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,033,062 over the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint provides cloud-based software for managing, protecting and governing data in cloud collaboration environments. Its products help organizations back up and restore data, manage access and compliance policies, and migrate content between platforms. The company's offerings support services including Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Google Workspace. AvePoint also provides tools for data governance, records management and collaboration, serving organizations across a range of industries and geographies.

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