21,234 Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Purchased by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,764 shares of the company's stock worth $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 71.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 174,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. Barclays increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on DINO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $71.38 on Monday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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