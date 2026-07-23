21,279 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,279 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $100,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,273,497 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $102,848,000 after acquiring an additional 960,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,048,136 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $326,927,000 after acquiring an additional 932,177 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $56,596,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $60,184,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company's revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Louisiana-Pacific's payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Louisiana-Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Louisiana-Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here