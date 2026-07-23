214,139 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,139 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arini Captial Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,459 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,229,172 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,390,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHC opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHC. Freedom Capital raised Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

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