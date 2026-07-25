21,519 Shares in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Purchased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 38.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 667.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $112.66 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Encompass Health's payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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