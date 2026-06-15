21,576 Shares in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 17.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, EVP Sally Wallace sold 28,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,661.55. The trade was a 33.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,545 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $521,025.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,166.63. The trade was a 52.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,759 shares of company stock worth $2,751,977. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

NASDAQ DRS opened at $48.53 on Monday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $50.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Leonardo DRS's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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