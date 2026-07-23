216,200 Shares in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Geo Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Militia Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Geo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geo Group by 111.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 74,297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Geo Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,318 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Geo Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Geo Group by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 574,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Geo Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GEO stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Geo Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GEO. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geo Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEO

About Geo Group

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

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