Allianz SE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,287 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Allianz SE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Allianz SE's holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Point Nemo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,719 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 669,191 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $230,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 43,733 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

Alphabet stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.73 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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