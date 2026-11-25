Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,602 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 216,341 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Fortinet worth $75,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the software maker's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 568,854 shares of the software maker's stock worth $101,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Snowwater Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Fortinet Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.55 and a 52-week high of $197.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 152.72% and a net margin of 28.96%. Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Fortinet from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.44.

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Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, COO John Whittle sold 2,835 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $478,377.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,365,586.38. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 161,483 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $20,881,366.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,857,423.32. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 221,304 shares of company stock valued at $30,675,309 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc. is a cybersecurity and networking company that provides products and services to help organizations protect their networks, devices, applications, and cloud environments. Its offerings include FortiGate next-generation firewalls, the FortiOS operating system, and security, endpoint, cloud, and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions. The company's Security Fabric platform is designed to integrate security and networking products and support centralized visibility and management.

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