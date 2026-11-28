Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,383 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 2,169,003 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Shell were worth $26,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 46.7% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 373.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 32,716 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 525,414 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 179,670 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.07. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $68.63 and a 1 year high of $109.37. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $92.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.25 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 29th that allows the company to buy back $5 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Shell from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shell from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc is a global energy company with operations spanning the production, processing, and sale of energy and related products. Its businesses include oil and natural gas exploration and production, liquefied natural gas (LNG), refining, chemicals, and the marketing of fuels and lubricants. The company also invests in lower-carbon energy and technologies, including renewable power, electric-vehicle charging, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage. Shell serves consumers, businesses, and industrial customers in markets around the world.

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