21,735 Shares in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 1,400,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $40,246,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Finally, Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $19,803,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,866.32. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $54,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,786,483.70. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099. Insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SEI opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.25. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities set a $86.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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