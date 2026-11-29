State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,458 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,180,422 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.50% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $223,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $401,990,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,229,882 shares of the company's stock worth $314,849,000 after acquiring an additional 634,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,246 shares of the company's stock worth $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 86.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 462,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,705,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,587,464. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 100,713 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $9,118,555.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,650,649.04. This trade represents a 77.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 23,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $2,460,624.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,640. This trade represents a 85.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,166 shares of company stock worth $15,716,765. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNTH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $117.88.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.13. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 7,436.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its research focuses on the complement system, a part of the immune system that can contribute to tissue damage when improperly activated. The company's lead investigational medicine, DNTH103, is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit activated C1s in the classical complement pathway. Dianthus is studying DNTH103 for conditions including generalized myasthenia gravis and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

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