21,871,937 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,871,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,057,682,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.52% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.19.

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Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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