Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 219,888 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.44% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $112,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette Favorite sold 8,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $2,772,489.35. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,740,944.45. This trade represents a 32.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,659 shares of company stock worth $5,443,749. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $388.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.83 and a 52-week high of $438.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.12 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. West Pharmaceutical Services's payout ratio is 11.67%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services designs and manufactures packaging components and delivery systems used by the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Its products help contain and administer injectable medicines and include elastomeric components, such as stoppers and seals, as well as syringe components and other packaging and delivery solutions. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for medical devices and pharmaceutical delivery systems. Its customers include companies developing and producing branded, generic, and biologic medicines.

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