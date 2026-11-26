Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW - Free Report) by 2,755.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,080 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of CDW worth $29,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CDW by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CDW by 9.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,585 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.97 on Thursday. CDW Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $175.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 52.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. CDW's revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from CDW's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. CDW's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CDW from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $169.38.

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CDW Profile

CDW Corporation is a provider of information technology products and services to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and healthcare organizations. The company helps customers select, purchase, implement and manage technology solutions. Its offerings include computers and other hardware, software, cloud services, cybersecurity, networking, data center infrastructure and collaboration tools. CDW also provides consulting, integration and ongoing technology support, helping customers plan and operate their IT environments.

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