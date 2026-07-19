22,027 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,027 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. TTM Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $600,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 210,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,009,867.96. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 3,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $703,500.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,240,160.94. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $132.00 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.51.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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