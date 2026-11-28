Avantyr Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 221,906 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $93,760,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.9% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned about 0.27% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 78.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,939 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 93,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 9,319 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Axon Enterprise Trading Up 6.3%

AXON opened at $364.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $289.68 and a twelve month high of $665.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.09 and a 200-day moving average of $461.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $908.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.33 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 7.56%. Axon Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $715.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.99, for a total transaction of $5,089,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,118,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,036,927.88. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 16,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.43, for a total value of $9,636,063.25. Following the transaction, the president owned 296,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,590,774.82. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 27,792 shares of company stock worth $15,214,581 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops technology and equipment for public safety agencies. Its products include TASER conducted energy devices, body-worn and in-car cameras, and related accessories used by law enforcement and other public safety organizations. The company also provides software and cloud-based services for managing digital evidence, including Axon Evidence, as well as tools for records management, dispatch and real-time operations. These products are designed to help agencies capture, store and share information related to public safety work.

Further Reading

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