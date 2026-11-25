First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,041,022 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,242,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 4.48% of ADMA Biologics worth $100,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,401 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company's stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts: Sign Up

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.65. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 42.56%. The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.80 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Lawrence Guiheen sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $885,298.08. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA Biologics

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets plasma-derived therapies for people with immune deficiencies and certain infectious diseases. Its products include BIVIGAM and ASCENIV, intravenous immune globulin therapies used to treat primary humoral immunodeficiency, and Nabi-HB, an immune globulin used for hepatitis B prevention in specific clinical settings. The company collects human plasma through its U.S. donor centers and processes it into therapies at its manufacturing facility in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ADMA Biologics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ADMA Biologics wasn't on the list.

While ADMA Biologics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report