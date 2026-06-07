2,243 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Bought by Palatine Hill Wealth Management LLC

Palatine Hill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Palatine Hill Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 120,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 34,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $385.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.11 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $396.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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