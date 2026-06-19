22,486 Shares in Etsy Inc $ETSY Acquired by Rare Wolf Capital LLC

Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Etsy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,232,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 481,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,664,306.27. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Josh Silverman sold 134,730 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $9,281,549.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,509.66. The trade was a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,988 shares of company stock worth $37,027,108. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

NYSE ETSY opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Etsy to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Etsy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Key Stories Impacting Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Etsy received a notable upgrade from Zacks Research, which moved the stock from hold to strong-buy , adding to bullish sentiment around the name. Zacks upgrade reference

Etsy received a notable upgrade from Zacks Research, which moved the stock from to , adding to bullish sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: The company launched its “Shop Other Jeffs” campaign ahead of Amazon Prime Day, a high-visibility marketing effort that could boost brand awareness and drive traffic to Etsy sellers. Article title

The company launched its “Shop Other Jeffs” campaign ahead of Amazon Prime Day, a high-visibility marketing effort that could boost brand awareness and drive traffic to Etsy sellers. Positive Sentiment: The campaign is getting broad media attention, which may help Etsy stay top-of-mind with shoppers during a key retail event period. Article title

The campaign is getting broad media attention, which may help Etsy stay top-of-mind with shoppers during a key retail event period. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noted Etsy’s strong short-term stock performance, but several pieces were primarily valuation commentary rather than new business catalysts. Article title

Recent articles noted Etsy’s strong short-term stock performance, but several pieces were primarily valuation commentary rather than new business catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Another valuation-focused report argued Etsy could be overvalued, reflecting debate over whether the recent rally has outpaced fundamentals. Article title

Another valuation-focused report argued Etsy could be overvalued, reflecting debate over whether the recent rally has outpaced fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: CEO Josh Silverman sold 50,000 shares, and a second filing showed an additional 52,479 shares sold, which can weigh on sentiment even though both trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. SEC filing

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

Featured Stories

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