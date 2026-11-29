Avantyr Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,258,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,433,000. TeraWulf makes up about 1.0% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.45% of TeraWulf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WULF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth $577,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,057,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,962,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,845,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 2,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,546,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Bucella acquired 6,085 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $89,997.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 350,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,188,169.31. This represents a 1.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Carter sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $1,977,677.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 229,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,468,422.60. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.49 million. TeraWulf had a positive return on equity of 87.30% and a negative net margin of 410.92%. The company's revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital raised TeraWulf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TeraWulf from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc. is a U.S.-based digital infrastructure company that develops and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing (HPC). Its facilities are designed to support energy-intensive computing, including workloads used in artificial intelligence and other data processing applications. The company's operations include the Lake Mariner data center in western New York. TeraWulf has emphasized sourcing electricity from low-carbon or zero-carbon energy resources as it builds and expands its infrastructure.

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