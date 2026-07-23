22,591 Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,591 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $226.24.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. BTIG Research downgraded lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $148.35.

View Our Latest Report on lululemon athletica

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here