226,298 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 226,298 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $66,425,000. Capital International Investors owned about 1.37% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $515,553,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $237,891,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $185,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $115,318,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $86,425,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $328.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total value of $430,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,344.38. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,180 shares of company stock worth $1,465,478. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CSW opened at $267.42 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.45 and a 52-week high of $337.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $276.59 and its 200-day moving average is $287.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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