Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 226,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $25,828,000. Duke Energy accounts for 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $605,680,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5,254.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,735,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $358,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,226,849 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 244,796 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,124,004 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $268,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $244,731,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.40 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.0850 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Recent Duke Energy Headlines

Investors following DUK have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: North Carolina regulators authorized roughly $1 billion in rate increases over two years, including a reported 9% electricity-rate increase. Higher rates can support revenue and cost recovery, though the decision includes protections related to large power users such as data centers. NC Commission Issues Orders Authorizing Duke $1B Rate Increase Over 2 Years

North Carolina regulators authorized roughly $1 billion in rate increases over two years, including a reported 9% electricity-rate increase. Higher rates can support revenue and cost recovery, though the decision includes protections related to large power users such as data centers. Neutral Sentiment: A dividend-focused article estimates investors would need about $364,600 in DUK shares to generate $1,000 per month in dividends, and says Duke’s dividend is covered by earnings. This may interest income investors but is not a new company announcement. Dividend comparison article

A dividend-focused article estimates investors would need about $364,600 in DUK shares to generate $1,000 per month in dividends, and says Duke’s dividend is covered by earnings. This may interest income investors but is not a new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: Reports said more than 15,000 customers experienced Thanksgiving power outages in parts of North Carolina, with Duke crews working to restore service. The interruptions could draw customer and regulatory scrutiny, although the reports do not indicate a lasting financial impact. Duke Energy crews respond to Thanksgiving outage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bonnie Titone sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,208. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Duke Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is an energy company that operates regulated electric utilities and natural gas distribution businesses. Its electric utilities generate, transmit and deliver electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves electric customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its natural gas utilities serve customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Duke Energy traces its roots to a hydroelectric power company established in the early 20th century and expanded through later mergers and acquisitions.

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