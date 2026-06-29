22,800 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company's stock worth $184,380,000 after buying an additional 746,639 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,003,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,766,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $229.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $311.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Molina Healthcare's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

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