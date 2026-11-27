Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF - Free Report) by 148.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855,078 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,301,047 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.68% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 245.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 119.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,127 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company's stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Barclays raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.60 to $17.48 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CLF stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Edilson Camara purchased 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 64,717 shares in the company, valued at $873,032.33. This represents a 12.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a vertically integrated steel and iron ore company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Its operations span iron ore mining and pellet production, direct-reduced iron and coke production, and steelmaking and finishing. The company makes flat-rolled steel products, including hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel, as well as plate and other specialty products. Its customers serve industries such as automotive, infrastructure, manufacturing and appliances. Founded in 1847 as an iron ore mining company, Cleveland-Cliffs expanded into steelmaking and has built an integrated production network across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cleveland-Cliffs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cleveland-Cliffs wasn't on the list.

While Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report