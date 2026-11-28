State Street Corp lessened its stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889,482 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,308,916 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.95% of Karman worth $255,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Karman by 3,471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Karman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Karman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Karman from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Karman from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Karman in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Karman from $118.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Karman from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karman has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRMN

Karman Stock Performance

Karman stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Karman had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Stinnett bought 27,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $1,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,530,395 shares in the company, valued at $131,754,341.40. This trade represents a 0.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Karman Profile

Karman Holdings Inc. is an aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures systems and components for demanding space and national security missions. Its products support applications including missile defense, hypersonic flight, space launch and satellites. The company's offerings include propulsion systems, aerospace structures, thermal-protection products and systems that help separate and deploy payloads. Karman supplies components and subsystems used in larger programs developed by government agencies and aerospace and defense contractors.

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