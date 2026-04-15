23,091 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,091 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.18% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,112 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 6.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 52.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,939 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $7,948,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,074,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,592,471.25. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BELFB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BELFB

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB stock opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average of $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $248.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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