Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 115.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,400 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $57,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,865 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 352 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:WPM opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $771.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1950 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals is a precious metals streaming company that provides mining companies with upfront financing in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced by their mines. Its streams cover gold and silver, as well as smaller amounts of palladium and cobalt. Rather than operating mines itself, Wheaton works with mining companies around the world. Under its agreements, it typically makes an initial payment and additional payments for metals delivered, giving it exposure to mine production without directly managing mining operations.

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