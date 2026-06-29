23,227 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,227 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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