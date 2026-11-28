Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innio N.V. (NASDAQ:INIO - Free Report) by 6,229.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373,524 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,336,024 shares during the quarter. Innio makes up about 4.0% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Innio worth $43,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Innio in the 2nd quarter worth $112,718,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innio during the second quarter valued at about $53,605,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Innio during the third quarter valued at about $16,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innio during the second quarter valued at about $26,193,000. Finally, Fourier Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Innio by 229.0% during the third quarter. Fourier Capital Management Ltd now owns 491,334 shares of the company's stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,004 shares during the period.

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Innio Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of INIO opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Innio N.V. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Innio (NASDAQ:INIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Innio had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 63.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innio N.V. will post 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Innio from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Innio from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Innio in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Innio in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innio from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on INIO

Innio Profile

INNIO is an energy technology company that provides gas engines and related solutions for distributed power generation. Its products include Jenbacher and Waukesha engines, which can be used for electricity generation, combined heat and power, and other industrial applications. The company also offers equipment servicing, parts, digital monitoring and optimization, and support for customers' energy systems. INNIO serves customers internationally across industries including utilities, manufacturing, and energy infrastructure.

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