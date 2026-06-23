23,429 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC

Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,429 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.66.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.
NVIDIA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA
NVIDIA News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled Halos for Robotics, a full-stack safety system for physical AI that strengthens its position in robotics and autonomous machines by making its platform more useful for partners building real-world AI systems. NVIDIA Announces Halos for Robotics, the Industry's First Full-Stack Safety System for Physical AI
- Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted its Vera Rubin supercomputing platform and a growing European deployment base, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA hardware in AI, scientific computing, and research infrastructure. NVIDIA Vera Rubin Delivers World-Class Supercomputers for Science
- Positive Sentiment: New coverage around Fervo Energy’s partnership with NVIDIA and PNNL on a geothermal digital twin suggests NVIDIA is extending its AI stack into clean-energy and industrial simulation use cases, another long-term demand driver for its compute platforms. Fervo Energy to partner with Nvidia, PNNL on geothermal digital twin
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue NVIDIA remains a strong long-term AI winner, citing continued revenue growth and attractive valuation relative to its growth profile; these are supportive but do not provide a fresh near-term catalyst. Nvidia: The $1 Trillion Trade Hiding In Plain Sight
- Neutral Sentiment: On the other hand, some reports note that investors are rotating toward memory chips, infrastructure, and lower-priced semiconductor opportunities, while Kalshi-linked commentary suggests chip prices could soften, which can weigh on NVIDIA sentiment even if it does not change the company’s fundamentals. Nvidia's stock struggles as Kalshi traders bet chip prices are coming down
- Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says NVIDIA is being held back by profit-taking and macro uncertainty, including softer risk appetite tied to U.S.-Iran peace-talk headlines and broader worries about whether AI chip pricing has further room to fall. Nvidia Stock: How the Chip Maker Is Trading Today
NVIDIA Company Profile
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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