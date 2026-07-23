23,500 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $100.69 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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