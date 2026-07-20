235,641 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,832,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $104.16 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $87.96 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The stock's 50-day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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