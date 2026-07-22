23,603 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,817.34. This trade represents a 229.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini purchased 4,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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