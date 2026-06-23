236,070 Shares in Five9, Inc. $FIVN Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 236,070 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Five9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3,572.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2,327.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Five9 from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Five9 from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Five9

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 8,645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $214,482.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 281,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,816.52. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 21,320 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $447,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 281,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,901,632.04. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Five9 Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report).

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