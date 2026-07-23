2,375 Shares in Spotify Technology $SPOT Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 423.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.86, for a total value of $2,613,954.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,497,480.52. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.72, for a total value of $8,973,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,314.24. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,757,553 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $474.72 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $748.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $534.00 to $531.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $735.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $630.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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