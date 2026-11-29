Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,985 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,380,060 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,017 shares of the company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is 84.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,766.05. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 9,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $310,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,824,202.20. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. NASDAQ: KDP is a beverage company that operates across coffee and packaged beverages. Its portfolio includes soft drinks, flavored waters, juices, juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports and energy beverages, and mixers, as well as single-serve coffee brewing systems and pods. The company’s brands include Keurig, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, The Original Donut Shop, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Snapple, 7UP, A&W, Mott’s, Bai, CORE Hydration and Venom, among others.

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