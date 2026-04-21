239,994 Shares in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE Acquired by Mass General Brigham Inc

Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 239,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,943,000. Maze Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of Mass General Brigham Inc's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mass General Brigham Inc owned 0.50% of Maze Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Washington University boosted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington University now owns 280,802 shares of the company's stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 70,121 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period.

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Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MAZE opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 5.16. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MAZE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Maze Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Maze Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maze Therapeutics news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $441,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $441,900. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $381,689.60. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $4,245,625 in the last three months.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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