Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,042 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $17,435,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 7.7% of Freshford Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $67,560,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,784,873,000 after buying an additional 1,815,017 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,209,048,000 after buying an additional 583,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CICC Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $773.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $718.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Investors following META have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ META opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50-day moving average is $671.41 and its 200-day moving average is $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,600. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. Insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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