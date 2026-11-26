Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,770 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners' holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $85,403,303,000 after buying an additional 12,718,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alphabet by 90.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,040,373 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,900,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112,680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,704,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 31,745,979 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,128,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,385,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $318.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.73 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Recent Alphabet Headlines

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler currently earning its AI spending, reinforcing the view that its investments may be better supported by business returns than those of some peers. Jim Chanos Says Alphabet Is the Only Hyperscaler Earning Its AI Spend

Investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler currently earning its AI spending, reinforcing the view that its investments may be better supported by business returns than those of some peers. Positive Sentiment: Google is limiting and charging AI agents for access to services such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. The policy could create a new monetization opportunity, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Google builds a new toll booth for AI agents

Google is limiting and charging AI agents for access to services such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. The policy could create a new monetization opportunity, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted intensifying AI competition, adding to uncertainty about whether Alphabet’s large investments will translate into durable returns. Separately, law firms publicized lead-plaintiff deadlines for a securities class action concerning investors who acquired Alphabet securities during May–July 2026. The notices add legal overhang, though they do not establish liability. Faruqi & Faruqi Investor Deadline Notice

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247 shares of company stock worth $79,238. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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