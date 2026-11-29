Prana Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,815 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 242,212 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Prana Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,771,247,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,637,688,000 after acquiring an additional 499,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,780,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476,145 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,980,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,777,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $362.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.15 and a 1 year high of $397.63. The stock has a market cap of $361.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $43.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.980-14.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, insider Edward P. Decker sold 19,350 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.53, for a total value of $6,550,555.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 137,930 shares in the company, valued at $46,693,442.90. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 675 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $206,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,505,424.55. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,461 shares of company stock worth $12,109,512. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that serves do-it-yourself customers, professional contractors and other businesses. Founded in Atlanta in 1978, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and operates stores and online businesses in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its offerings include building materials, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, flooring, lighting, plumbing and electrical supplies, as well as lawn and garden products. The company also provides services such as installation, equipment rental, delivery and project support.

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