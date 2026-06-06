2,447 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Purchased by Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC

Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore raised shares of Tesla to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $391.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.85 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.33 and a 200 day moving average of $416.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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