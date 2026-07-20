24,700 Shares in F5, Inc. $FFIV Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,700 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,146,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,706,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,460,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,469,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,683 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $409.10 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $435.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares in the company, valued at $49,592,618.71. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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