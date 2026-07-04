247,060 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,060 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.03 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Compass Point began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Further Reading

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