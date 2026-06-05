24,868 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Bought by VMS Asset Management Limited

VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,868 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,166,000. Lumentum accounts for approximately 3.5% of VMS Asset Management Limited's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an “outperform” rating, reinforcing bullish expectations for the stock. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an “outperform” rating, reinforcing bullish expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains supportive, with the company receiving an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which can help sustain investor confidence. Article Title

Analyst coverage remains supportive, with the company receiving an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which can help sustain investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced a $650.4 million private share exchange transaction tied to its 0.50% convertible notes due 2028, a move that may be viewed as improving balance-sheet flexibility and reducing near-term financing overhang. Article Title

Lumentum announced a $650.4 million private share exchange transaction tied to its 0.50% convertible notes due 2028, a move that may be viewed as improving balance-sheet flexibility and reducing near-term financing overhang. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention remains centered on Lumentum’s AI optics exposure after news highlighting Nvidia’s shift toward optical interconnects and Lumentum’s role in that supply chain, which supports the company’s growth narrative. Article Title

Investor attention remains centered on Lumentum’s AI optics exposure after news highlighting Nvidia’s shift toward optical interconnects and Lumentum’s role in that supply chain, which supports the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: A director sold 1,416 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While disclosed as routine, insider selling can still create some caution among investors. Article Title

A director sold 1,416 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While disclosed as routine, insider selling can still create some caution among investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles revisited why LITE has been soft since its last earnings report, but those pieces mainly point to valuation and post-earnings digestion rather than a fresh negative catalyst. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Report on LITE

Lumentum Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $945.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $1,085.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $878.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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