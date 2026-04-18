24,899 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,899 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,029 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $328,541,000 after buying an additional 1,215,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,464 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $305,510,000 after buying an additional 181,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,125,764 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $230,151,000 after buying an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 781,145 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $159,698,000 after buying an additional 141,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 358,885 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $73,370,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $232.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $246.32. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $198.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.46%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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