24,912 Shares in Flowserve Corporation $FLS Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,912 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Flowserve by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Down 3.3%

Flowserve stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Flowserve's payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Further Reading

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