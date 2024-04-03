S&P 500   5,205.81
Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
Stock market today: Global shares drop after Wall Street sinks on rate worries
2 Data Storage Device Stocks Thriving From the AI Boom
Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
Buy the Dip in Paychex, Inc. for a Pay Check at Retirement
Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
Stock market today: Global shares drop after Wall Street sinks on rate worries
2 Data Storage Device Stocks Thriving From the AI Boom
Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
Buy the Dip in Paychex, Inc. for a Pay Check at Retirement
Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
Stock market today: Global shares drop after Wall Street sinks on rate worries
2 Data Storage Device Stocks Thriving From the AI Boom
Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
Buy the Dip in Paychex, Inc. for a Pay Check at Retirement
Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
Stock market today: Global shares drop after Wall Street sinks on rate worries
2 Data Storage Device Stocks Thriving From the AI Boom
Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
Buy the Dip in Paychex, Inc. for a Pay Check at Retirement
Free Trial

3 Manufacturing Stocks Leading the Export Wave

Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
April 3, 2024

photo of stanley black and decker building

Key Points

  • The latest manufacturing data proves Goldman's projections right; the sector could continue expanding. 
  • Three stocks quickly became analyst favorites to broaden their earnings in the coming quarter.
  • Price action, fundamentals, and some institutions are all behind the trend. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Boeing

The global economy is taking a turn this quarter, with the United States and China leading the way. After reporting a year of consecutive contraction, the U.S. manufacturing sector has finally pushed out its first expansionary reading during March 2024.

Both professional and retail investors follow these trends in the ISM manufacturing PMI index reports. With exports rising by 6.4% in February, new orders were expected to kickstart a new wave of production activity. Commodity traders got ahead of the curb, leading the price per barrel past its previous $80 ceiling.

Three stocks lead the manufacturing wave in this cycle like a wave set to continue. Names like Stanley Black & Decker Inc. NYSE: SWK, Crane NYSE: CR, and even Flowserve Co. NYSE: FLS have all earned Wall Street analyst preference in all the metrics that matter.

Don't Fight the Market

Today's trends aren't news for those who know where to look. In their 2024 macro outlook report, analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. NYSE: GS laid out their expectations for a manufacturing breakout this year. So far, they are right.

The bull run is also spreading outside of the U.S., as China's manufacturing PMI read its first expansionary reading since the third quarter of 2023. As the two nations are interdependent when it comes to imports and exports, stocks with international sales exposure (such as the ones mentioned) are likely to emerge winners.


One last push could come from a lower dollar index, which could be set on by the Federal Reserve's (the Fed's) promise to cut interest rates later this year. Traders think these cuts may come as soon as May or June 2024, according to the FedWatch tool from the CME Group Inc. NASDAQ: CME.

Lower interest rates make the dollar cheaper, making American exports more attractive for foreign nations to buy with their relatively stronger currencies.

Wall Street's Front-Row Seat

There are ways for retail investors to get an insight into the inside table without tapping into the information flow. Analysts think that earnings per share (EPS) for these names is set to beat the rest of the industry.

Analysts project an average of 14.4% EPS growth in the next 12 months, which applies to the industrial and manufacturing sectors. Anything above this benchmark could guide investors to the companies that could benefit from this coming economic growth.

In the case of Stanley Black & Decker, analysts project 37% EPS growth, more than twice as much as the industry. Considering the stock trades at 92% of its 52-week high today, bullish momentum may return it to its former glory days of 2021, when the stock traded at an all-time high of $225 a share.

Crane stock is 23% above the industry's average growth and is set to push a 17.7% EPS advance this year. Markets are willing to pay a forward price-to-earnings ratio (forward P/E) of 24x for these future earnings, valuing the stock 29% above the industry's average valuation of 18.4x.

The saying "It must be expensive for a reason" applies here; now investors know that the reason could be found in the EPS growth. Far from being a dip, Crane stock is flirting with new all-time high prices; further momentum may be a reasonable expectation.

Analysts at Bank of America Co. NYSE: BAC boosted their price targets for Crane up to $140 a share, calling for a nearly 5% upside from today's prices.

Last but not least, Flowserve analysts want to see EPS rise by 17.3% this year, again beating the industry average. Institutions like the Vanguard Group liked this trend enough to buy into it. As of March 2024, the asset manager increased its exposure by 1.1% in Flowserve stock, which was roughly a $6 million transaction.

Pieces to the Puzzle

Expecting a construction boom in the U.S., Warren Buffett started buying homebuilding stocks like D.R. Horton Inc. NYSE: DHI in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Stanley Black & Decker and Flowserve will be on the front lines, providing the boom with all the necessary tools. For this apparent fundamental reason, Wall Street may now hold these stocks in high regard.

For Crane, there is a dependency on the aerospace industry. Lower interest rates may boost commercial and tourist travel in the U.S., so airline stocks and even names like Boeing Co. NYSE: B.A. could see increased demand. These EPS projections may result from a spillover effect from the leading players into Crane's parts.

Should you invest $1,000 in Boeing right now?

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink, or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Crane (CR)
3.1655 of 5 stars		$135.20+0.2%0.61%17.91Moderate Buy$113.67
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
3.5335 of 5 stars		$94.48-1.0%3.43%-45.42Hold$97.80
Flowserve (FLS)
2.1778 of 5 stars		$46.29+0.7%1.81%32.83Hold$46.57
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
4.7882 of 5 stars		$410.15-0.8%2.68%17.97Moderate Buy$411.10
CME Group (CME)
4.0974 of 5 stars		$214.80+1.3%2.14%24.22Hold$217.30
Bank of America (BAC)
4.6042 of 5 stars		$37.30-0.6%2.57%12.15Moderate Buy$36.15
D.R. Horton (DHI)
4.95 of 5 stars		$155.63-3.9%0.77%11.20Moderate Buy$149.53
Boeing (BA)
4.2842 of 5 stars		$188.17-0.7%N/A-51.13Moderate Buy$241.53
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

About Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

  • gosoriomazzilli@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Experience

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Value investing, long/short trading, options, emerging markets

Education

CFA Level I candidate; Goldman Sachs corporate training; independent courses

Past Experience

Analyst at Goldman Sachs, associate at Citigroup, senior financial analyst in real estate

